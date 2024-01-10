Hyderabad: South celebrity Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recent release Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Unquestionably, one of the most well-known actors in the Indian cinema business today, Rashmika gained recognition after appearing in films such as Geetha Govindam, Pushpa, Sita Ramam, and many more in just seven years. The actor is known for being highly active on social media, frequently sharing her opinions or offering fans a little glimpse into her personal life.

In the most recent update, the actor offered fans a more candid version of herself. Taking to Instagram Story, the Pushpa actor dropped a selfie with a face mask on. Along with the picture, she wrote: "What to do now.. overworked- no sleep-travel- no rest for your skin.. no time to go to dermatologist.. So then what do you do.. the only solution- sheet masks.." It is evident from the image caption how occupied the actor is with work. However, Rashmika did manage to juggle her work commitments and take some time to pamper herself.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story

The actor recently completed seven years in the film industry. She dropped a lovely image of herself with a heartfelt statement of appreciation on Instagram to commemorate the momentous event. For the unversed, Rashmika debuted as an actress in the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. The film was helmed by Rishab Shetty.

Rashmika made her Bollywood film debut with the Amitabh Bachchan film Goodbye, which was her last release of 2022. She most recently starred in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, where she played Ranbir Kapoor's wife in the movie. She also appeared in the Sidharth Malhotra film Mission Majnu before Animal.