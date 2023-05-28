RAM CHARANS DEBUT PRODUCTION AROUND VEER SAVARKAR TITLED THE INDIA HOUSE WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO

Hyderabad: On the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, RRR star Ram Charan announced the launch of the first film to be produced under the V Mega Pictures banner where he has partnered with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the production house behind The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

Announcing The India House, named after the base of Veer Savarkar's activities in London, Ram Charan tweeted that the film will be headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha (whose Netaji Subhas Bose-centric Spy is much-awaited) and Anupam Kher, helmed by Ram Vamsi Krishna.

The India House is set in the pre-independence era in London. The teaser hints at a film that unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around India House. It was, incidentally, a residence for Indian students run by the nationalist lawyer and editor of the Indian Sociologist, Shyamji Krishna Varma. It was with Shyamji Krishna Varma that Mahatma Gandhi had an impassioned argument on revolution versus non-violence, which inspired him to write his 1909 manifesto Hind Swaraj.

READ | Ram Charan to star in yet another pan-India entertainer

The upcoming period drama will be the maiden production being bankrolled by V Mega Pictures. The banner is foraying into production with an aim to cater to Pan-Indian audiences while giving emerging talent a platform to shine.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial Game Changer. The political thriller will also feature Kiara Advani in lead roles. He also has a yet-untitled project coming up with director Buchi Babu Sana.