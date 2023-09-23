RAGNEETI WEDDING DJ SUMIT SETHI ARRIVES SANIA MIRZA HINTS AT JOINING BRIDE TO BE PARINEETI CHOPRA FOR BIGGEST JHAPPI

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha are all set to get hitched on Sunday. With many visitors joining the couple, the latest one to be spotted at the Maharana Pratap airport was DJ Sumit Sethi, who was pictured on Saturday evening on his way to The Leela Palace for Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding festivities. Moreover, Parineeti's close friend Tennis star Sania Mirza also dropped hints about attending her royal wedding.

Pre-wedding festivities of the star couple kickstarted on Saturday at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. Saturday morning began with a choora ceremony and brunch, followed by a welcoming lunch for visitors. A 90s-themed party is also planned for Saturday night, prior to the wedding on Sunday.

The 90s-themed party is planned for Saturday evening at The Leela Palace's Guava Garden in Udaipur. This can be termed as the couple's sangeet, and it will begin at 7 p.m. Famous DJ Sumit Sethi has been roped in for the musical night. The DJ arrived on time for the couple's Sangeet today. A video of him arriving in Udaipur was shared by a paparazzo, adding a layer of excitement over the couple's wedding.

The joy is unparalleled because Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is something that her admirers have been anticipating for quite some time. As the Kesari actor prepares to marry her longtime friend, various guests have begun to arrive to join the couple in their grand celebrations. While it was previously learnt that tennis player Sania Mirza would be attending the spectacular Udaipur wedding, Sania has now posted a picture with Pari, further assuring her presence.

On Saturday afternoon, Sania Mirza headed to Instagram stories and shared a photo with bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra. Their closeness is clearly visible in the adorable photo, as the two embrace each other in a warm hug with Parineeti making a funny face. Alongside the photo, Sania wrote: "Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi."