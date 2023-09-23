PARINEETI CHOPRA RAGHAV CHADHA WEDDING CELEBRATIONS KICKSTART WITH CHOORA CEREMONY 90S INSPIRED SANGEET TO FOLLOW

Hyderabad: The impending wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha has become the talk of the town. Their relationship is set to culminate in a grand celebration in Udaipur, filled with excitement and anticipation, with family and friends gathered to witness their union.

The couple, along with their families, arrived in Udaipur to kickstart the festivities Friday. Notably, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin and a global icon, was expected to attend the wedding. However, a surprising twist emerged when Priyanka hinted at the possibility of missing the celebrations, leaving everyone curious about her absence.

RagNeeti's weekend wedding schedule promises extravagance and merriment. Saturday began with a lavish welcoming lunch at 1 pm, offering a glimpse of the opulence to come. In the evening, a 90s-themed party at 7 pm promises nostalgia for all attendees. The main wedding events will be held at The Leela Palace, with certain ceremonies, mostly on the groom's side, taking place at The Taj Lake Palace, providing a picturesque backdrop.

One of the significant pre-wedding rituals is the choora ceremony, an essential part of Punjabi weddings. This culturally significant event, themed "Adorn with love," took place at 10 am in The Leela Palace's Maharaja Suite, with Parineeti's close-knit family members in attendance. The choora ceremony holds deep cultural symbolism, as the bride's maternal uncle or aunt gifts her red and white bangles, symbolizing wishes for a prosperous and blissful marriage, emphasising the sacredness of the occasion.

The journey leading up to this momentous day has been marked by love and affection between Parineeti and Raghav. Parineeti once shared a heartwarming story of how she realized Raghav was "the one" after just one breakfast together. She described him as a wonderful man, radiating quiet strength, whose support, humor, wit, and friendship brought her immense joy and made her feel truly at home.