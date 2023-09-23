Hyderabad: The wedding ceremonies for AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra have begun in Udaipur. While many high-profile guests are set to attend the wedding and celebration, Parineeti Chopra's cousin, Global icon Priyanka Chopra, has been conspicuously absent thus far. Amid reports of her giving the wedding a miss, an old unseen video of the two sisters has surfaced online from the Hasee Toh Phasee actor's engagement ceremony, which took place earlier this year.

In the video shared by a fan account, we see Priyanka giving a warm hug to Parineeti, while Raghav stands next to them smiling. The video takes us inside the engagement ceremony, where the Quantico star is seen candidly laughing and beaming with happiness. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala House on May 13.

Priyanka Chopra lives in the United States with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She had travelled to India for a brief appearance at Parineeti's engagement ceremony in May of this year. However, the Desi girl is rumoured to be skipping her cousin's wedding, according to reports.

Her recent social media post also appears to support this claim. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to drop photos from her visit to an urban farm in California this morning, when ideally she should have been on her way to India if she had to attend the wedding. Post uploading the pictures, Priyanka congratulated Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on their new beginnings, further hinting at missing the grand wedding.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka wished Parineeti with a candid photo of her. "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day, little one, always wishing you so much love," she wrote along with the picture. Parineeti can be seen wearing a black blouse, a multi-colored skirt, and a spherical hat.