Hyderabad: Udaipur is all set to host yet another grand celebrity wedding. After Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's arrival in the lake city, guests from different spheres have started to pour in. On Saturday, just a day ahead of the wedding, Sanjay Singh, an AAP MP, Vikramjit Singh Sahni, another MP from AAP, spiritual guru BK Shivani, Derek O'Brien (Rajya Sabha member) and Parineeti's uncle and aunt were spotted at the airport.

Several prominent guests from different spheres of life were spotted arriving in Udaipur ahead of Parineeti and Raghav's wedding. The couple is all slated to tie the knot on September 24.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh arrived in Udaipur on Saturday to witness the wedding of political leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra. Talking to a news agency, Singh said: "I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on starting a new chapter in their lives. May God grant all of their wishes."

While Parineeti Chopra and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities are in full swing, another well-known person, Brahma Kumari's sister Shivani, also arrived in Udaipur to join the couple. A video taken by a paparazzo shows Brahma Kumari Shivani arriving at the Udaipur airport.

Showering blessings on the couple, Parineeti's aunt Kamini Chopra talked to ETV Bharat and expressed her happiness on Prineeti and Raghav's union. According to multiple sources, the wedding ceremonies and functions will take place later on Saturday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and will continue till Sunday.

According to sources, Parineeti will have her Choora ceremony on September 23, and the couple will exchange nuptial vows on September 24. after four months of getting engaged. The couple exchanged rings on May 13, in the presence of their loved ones at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Several politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, attended the star-studded engagement ceremony. Prior to their engagement, the pair chose to remain silent about their relationship.