Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chaddha are all set to tie the knot at The Leela Hotel in Udaipur on September 24. While the wedding preparations have been going on in full swing with the family and friends in attendance, it is yet to be known if the bride-to-be's cousin Priyanka Chopra can make it to her grand wedding.

Amid buzz around Priyanka Chopra to skip Parineeti-Raghav's wedding, former drops video, wishes 'so much love' on cousin's big day

Amidst all this, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and dropped a video with a caption that read, "Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm. So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat." The video shows Priyanka visiting a farm with her daughter Malti Marie. This gives us the idea that the global star is still in the US and probably won't be able to attend her cousin's big day.

A few moments later on the same day, Priyanka took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback picture of her cousin Parineeti and pen a heartfelt note ahead of her wedding. She wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Earlier, it was reported that Priyanka would be attending their wedding with her daughter Malti. However, new sources suggest that the global actor will skip her cousin's wedding considering the close bond they share, due to her previous commitments.