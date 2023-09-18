NAYANTHARA ENJOYS POOL DATE WITH HUBBY VIGNESH SHIVAN AMID JAWAN SUCCESS

Hyderabad: One of the most loved couples in the South Indian film business Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never fail to set couple goals. The pair enjoyed their weekend together and posted a cute photo. The picture showcases the duo having a great time together by the pool, which only stands as proof of their incredible chemistry.

Nayanthara, who is currently riding high on the success of Jawan, posted a photo of a recent outing with her husband and director Vignesh Shivan on X (Twitter) on Monday. She published an unguarded image of the two in a pool. It seems that the pair was on a romantic holiday in Kerala.

The actor captioned her picture with Vignesh Shivan, "Bliss". In the picture she tweeted, Nayanthara, who just announced the launch of her skincare line, could be seen looking smilingly at Shivan, while he was enjoying the tranquil vista of what appeared to be Kerala's backwaters.

Vignesh posted the same picture of himself and his wife from their pool date on Instagram. The romantic image depicted the female superstar grinning and gazing at her husband while being surrounded by a stunning view. Prior to this, Nayanthara had posted a picture with her twin boys Uyir and Ulag. The South superstar has recently made her Instagram debut and keeps posting her family pictures with hubby Vignesh and their twins.

On the professional front, Nayanthara just made a spectacular entry into the Hindi film industry opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The Atlee directorial with its box office receipts is on a record-breaking spree.

