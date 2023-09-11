Hyderabad: The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and starring superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu around the world on Thursday. The film with just five days of business has broken many of the previous records set by a Hindi film. Read on to know the records Jawan both created and destroyed domestically and globally.

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's latest high-octane action film Jawan garnered Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India on its opening day. According to the makers, the SRK starrer registered the highest opening day numbers in Hindi film history, both globally and in India. Jawan also holds the record for bringing in Rs 200 crore in three days. Pathaan accomplished this in four days, while Gadar 2 accomplished it in five days. Jawan's third-day box office haul became historic, as the Shah Rukh Khan movie had the best Saturday figures of all time. Jawan grossed a whopping Rs 67 crore nett, and with that, it re-wrote history as the greatest Saturday number of all time. On day 4, the film broke the record for the greatest single-day collection in Hindi movie history. Jawan, which earned an estimated Rs 80 crore nett in India, became the first film in Hindi cinema to mint Rs 80 crore on a single day. On the first Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan's film earned the biggest single-day collection of Rs 80 crore. Apart from dominating the domestic box office, Jawan has become the fastest Bollywood film to earn Rs 500 crore at the global box office. In the four days after its release, Jawan has amassed about Rs 530 crore worldwide. Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's other film, took five days to exceed the Rs 500 crore mark. Jawan: A look at 8 box office records smashed by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has set yet another major record in its incredible journey thus far. The film has now grossed about 180 crores in its first weekend, which has never happened before in the history of Hindi cinema releases. SRK has also broken yet another record as became the only actor to have two Rs 500 crore club films in a single year (Pathaan and Jawan). After the historic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's second major film Jawan has exceeded all expectations and has set new benchmarks in Hindi film industry. Jawan becomes the biggest opening film of Hindi cinema with Rs 129 crore worldwide, surpassing Pathaan. Jawan grossed Rs 129.6 crore worldwide on day one, making it the biggest opening day in Hindi cinema history globally.

