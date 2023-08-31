Hyderabad: Nayanthara, known as the "Lady Superstar," has purposefully avoided social media since the beginning of her career. She pleasantly surprised everyone on August 31 by debuting on Instagram. And not just that, the Jailer actor even made her first post on the photo-sharing app.

Nayanthara made her Instagram debut just ahead of the launch of the trailer of her upcoming film Jawan with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Godfather actor introduced her twin sons in the first post. Nayanthara took to Instagram to share a video introducing her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

Sharing the reel, she wrote: "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu….😎" (Say that I have come....). Fans went gaga with excitement after Nayanthara finally made her social media debut on Instagram. The devoted followers of Nayanthara are sending their love and well wishes to her. The post is going viral on social media with fans dropping heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

She and her twin sons looked all bossy in the video. This is the first time the actor has revealed the faces of her kids. She updated the video with the song "Alappara" from Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander's Jailer. Currently, the Instagram reel is trending on social media.

Nayanthara is all set for her pan-India film Jawan opposite Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of the movie will open in theatres on September 7, whereas the trailer for Jawan will be launched today at Burj Khalifa in Dubai at 9 p.m.

Nayanthara for a long time has refrained from social media. She even skips film events to maintain exclusivity, however, the actor made an exception with Jawan's pre-release event held in Chennai on August 30.

