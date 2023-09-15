Hyderabad: It was team Jawan reunion in Mumbai on Wednesday. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and all who were a force behind this massive film came together to celebrate the film's success with fans. While Jawan director Atlee Kumar, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi flew down to Mumbai from Chennai for the Jawan success meet, Nayanthara was missing from the event.

During Jawan success meet, SRK also spoke about why Nayanthara could not be part of the celebration. While thanking everyone for their contribution to making Jawan a successful film, SRK also spoke about Nayanthara. Before the theories around Nayanthara's absence cropped up on social media, SRK nipped it in the bud as he revealed that the gorgeous actor had to give Jawan success meet a miss as she was busy celebrating her mother Omana Kurian's birthday. King Khan also extended birthday wishes to Nayanthara's mother.

Meanwhile, SRK was joined by Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others as they celebrated Jawan success at the grand event. Jawan is SRK's second outing of the year after taking box office by storm with Pathan in January. The action thriller is on a box office record-breaking spree. So far, Jawan has crossed Rs 600 crore mark globally while in India the film has raked on over Rs 400 crore. With the commercial success of the film, King Khan has retained his top spot which he reclaimed with the gigantic success of Pathaan.

