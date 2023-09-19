MOHANLAL AND AJITH KUMAR SPOTTED TOGETHER IN DUBAI VIRAL PICTURE SENDS FANS INTO A FRENZY

Hyderabad: Fans of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Ajith Kumar were overjoyed when rumors started circulating about their potential collaboration in the movie Thunivu. It was a thrilling prospect as it would have marked their first-ever on-screen partnership. The anticipation reached new heights when Ajith made a surprise visit to the set of Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which Mohanlal played the lead role, fueling speculations further.

However, the excitement was met with disappointment when Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, was released earlier this year without Mohanlal, contrary to earlier rumors and expectations. This left cinema enthusiasts yearning for the dream collaboration between the two iconic actors.

Nevertheless, fans were recently given a reason to celebrate when Mohanlal and Ajith were spotted together in Dubai. According to reports, Ajith paid a visit to Mohanlal at his apartment in the iconic Burj Khalifa building. Entrepreneur and Mohanlal’s friend Sameer Hamsa shared a photo of himself alongside the two actors, describing the encounter as "an enchanting evening of friendship and camaraderie with the stellar presence of Lalettan and actor Ajith, where every moment was a treasure."

Prior to this meeting, there had been speculations about Ajith Kumar joining Mohanlal's directorial debut project, Barroz, a Malayalam fantasy film. However, these rumors were later debunked by the Barroz team.

On the professional front, Mohanlal is currently involved in a multitude of projects. Barroz is set for a December release, and Malaikottai Vaaliban, his first collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery, will hit screens early next year. Additionally, Mohanlal is part of Jeethu Joseph’s Neru and Ram and Nanda Kishore's pan-India film Vrushubha.

As for Ajith, he is presently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. His most recent release, Thunivu, failed to resonate with both audiences and critics alike.

