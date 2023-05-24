AJITH KUMAR GIFTS FELLOW RIDER BMW BIKE WORTH RS 12 LAKH HE CALLS HIM BEST ANNA

Hyderabad: As part of his riding excursion, South superstar Ajith Kumar recently traversed the length and breadth of the country. He has biked around Nepal, Bhutan, and portions of Europe in addition to India. Ajith surprised his fellow rider Sugat Satpathy with a superbike costing 12.5 lakh as he prepares for the next stage of his bike tour in November.

Sugat assisted in the organisation of Ajith's recent Nepal journey, and as a return gift, the actor gave him a bike. Ajith finished his India part of the biking tour earlier this month. He had also visited Nepal and Bhutan. Sugat Satpathy revealed on Instagram that he had booked a bike tour for Ajith twice.

"At the end of the same year [2022], I got super lucky," he wrote. "I consider myself fortunate to have met Mr Ajith Kumar, one of the biggest megastars in Tamil cinema. Also, a rider who rides an adventure bike with style. Later, I booked a North-East excursion for him and rode with him on my years-old Duke 390," he added.

"Following the ride, he offered to take me on another tour to Nepal and Bhutan as part of his global tour, which we recently accomplished on May 6th. We had numerous amazing moments on the ride, cycled incredible distances, and saw many gorgeous sunsets and sunrises.(sic)," the lucky guy wrote. "This F850gs right here, rather than being just a motorcycle, means so much to me," he continued. "He gave it to me as a gift. YES! IT'S A PRESENT. He only desired that I have this stunning F850GS capable of travelling the world," Suhat wrote.

"Words cannot express how important this individual is in my life. He made me feel more like a younger brother and wanted the best for me, without expecting anything in return. Anna, you're the best," he said. The BMW F850gs has a starting range of Rs 12.5 lakh. Meanwhile, Ajith, who was recently seen in Thunivu, will begin production on his upcoming Tamil film, Vidaamuyarchi, soon.

Also read: Vidaa Muyarchi title poster out on Ajith Kumar's birthday