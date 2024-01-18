Hyderabad: The recently released film Merry Christmas, a suspense thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has received praise for its compelling storyline and captivating performances by the actors. Renowned personalities like filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have lauded the film. As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Merry Christmas earned a collection of Rs 1.15 crore in India on Wednesday. This Tamil-Hindi bilingual movie was hit the silver screens during the Pongal holiday on January 12.

The film has thus far amassed an estimated nett collection of Rs 13.83 crore in all languages at the Indian box office, according to the report. Merry Christmas is currently being screened in cinema halls in three languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film made an opening nett collection of Rs 2.45 crore on Friday across all languages in India. On Saturday, it earned Rs 3.45 crore and made its highest day-wise collection on Sunday, garnering Rs 3.83 crore. On Monday, Merry Christmas recorded a collection of Rs 1.65 crore in all languages in India. The film maintained its steady performance on Tuesday, adding another Rs 1.3 crore to its domestic box office collection.