MALAIKA ARORA FEELS WARM N COZY AROUND ARJUN KAPOOR AS THEY HOLIDAY IN SCOTLAND SEE PICS

Mumbai Actor and couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never miss any chance of sharing their adorable couple moments with their fans on social media On Tuesday Malaika took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures with Arjun They can be seen posing together for a selfie dressed up in winter wearMalaika captioned the post All warm n cozy that s how I feel around you arjunkapoor Sussanne Khan reacted to the post and wrote Love u both tog Fans also showered love on the couple with their lovable comments A fan wrote This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di Jodi Another user commented Beautiful couple Arjun also posted a beautiful icy scene of Salsburgh on his Instagram Stories Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now However it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public Even after all the trolling because of the 12year age gap between them Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social mediaAlso read Here s where Malaika Arora is holidaying with Arjun KapoorOn the professional front Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj s dark comedy film Kuttey alongside actors Tabu Radhika Madaan and Konkona Sen Sharma He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh Malaika on the other hand recently featured in the song Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa With agency inputs