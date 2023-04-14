HERES WHERE MALAIKA ARORA IS HOLIDAYING WITH ARJUN KAPOOR

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. The couple was said to be jetted off for a holiday together to an undisclosed location. Now Malaika has shared an update with her Insta fam about her holiday with Arjun.

Hours after flying out of Mumbai, Malaika took to Instagram Stories to share her whereabouts. The runway star and Arjun have checked in Berlin, Germany. Taking to IG story, Malaika shared a boomerang featuring herself and geo-tagged Berlin on her post. She also shared a picture of the twin churches of the Gendarmenmarkt Square in Berlin.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor holidaying in Berlin

While Malaika has already documented her holiday on social media, Arjun is yet to share pictures from his holiday with ladylove in the capital city of Germany. Malaika and Arjun have taken time off for holiday days after the supermodel revealed that she is looking forward to setting up a home with her beau.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor holidaying in Berlin

READ | Malaika Arora brutally trolled for pictures with Guru Randhawa: 'Pata nahi Munni kab tak badnam hote rhegi'

Malaika in her recent interview with a magazine had said that she and Arjun are ready to take the plunge. The 49-year-old, however, did not divulge much about when the impending wedding is happening. Talking about wedding plans, Malaika said she believes in the institute of marriage and knows that Arjun is her man.

The couple has been together for a few years and is now seemingly in a comfortable place to talk about their relationship which set tongues wagging when they made it official in official in 2019. Even after all the trolling because of the huge gap, Malaika and Arjun keep up setting couple goals high.