Mumbai Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday Taking to Instagram Ira Trivedi shared a series of beautiful pictures from her special day For the ceremony Madhu opted for an offwhite kurta teamed up with a dhoti while Ira looked gorgeous in a pink kanjeevaram saree and accessorized her look with white flowers wrapped around her bun and statement jewelry From Madhu kissing her wife s hand to the couple posing for cameras pictures scream love Sharing the pictures Ira wrote I M complete now The couple exchanged vows in Mumbai Hours after becoming husband and wife Madhu and Ira hosted a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi were seen posing in front of the shutterbugsFor the ceremony Mantena wore an allblue traditional outfit while Ira looked gorgeous in a whitetoned sequenced worked lehenga She kept her tresses open and wore a green emerald diamond set to complete her look Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence after the wedding ceremony Actor Aamir Khan was seen striking a pose in front of the paps stationed outside the venue in a white kurta pajama He posed with Madhu who looked handsome in a blue traditional outfit Aamir Khan s son Junaid Khan was all suited for the partyHrithik Roshan attended the reception with his lady love Saba Azad The duo looked cute while they posed for the paps Saba opted for a pink salwar kameez suit while Hrithik dressed in a blazer and trousersMadhur Bhandarkar and his wife were snapped at Madhu and Ira at the receptionThree handsome and talented actors are captured in one frame Rakesh Roshan was joined by Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor And the trio were seen dressed in a suitApart from them film director Nitesh Tiwari along with his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also arrived at the function in traditional outfitsMukesh Bhatt also graced the function with his beautiful wife and son The Bhatt family posed for the paparazziJackie Shroff arrived in a white blazer and bellbottom pants with his glasses He was also seen carrying saplings as gifts in his hands Jackie also got into fun banter with the paps at the venueVivek Oberoi was snapped in his casual outfitHrithik Roshan s cousin Pashmina Roshan attended the function in a beautiful white lehenga Also posed for the cameras outside the venueSonakshi Sinha arrived with his rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and Huma QureshiOn Saturday the couple kickstarted the wedding rituals with the mehendi ceremony where Btown celebs graced the function Actor Hrithik Roshan attended the ceremony in traditional attire He wore a burgundy Nehru coat over a white kurta pajama He was seen posing in front of the paparazzi Apart from him actor RajKummar Rao along with his wife Patralekhaa producer Nikhil Dwivedi with his wife Gaurie Pandit attended the mehendi ceremonyAlso read Aamir Khan Hrithik Roshan add glitz to producer Madhu Mantena Ira Trivedi s mehendi ceremonyMadhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba They got married in 2015 However the duo decided to part ways and got divorced in 2019 Masaba on the other hand tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in January Taking to Instagram Masaba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned Married my ocean of calm this morning Here s to many many lifetimes of love peace stability amp most importantly laughter And thanks for letting me pick the caption this is gonna be great Prior to Masaba he was in a relationship with actor Nandana Sen Madhu has produced films like Ghajini Ugly and Queen among others If the reports are to be believed he is currently working on a film based on the epic Ramayan which will be helmed by the Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari An official announcement about the film is still awaited On the other hand Ira is a yoga expert apart from being a writer Her Instagram is flooded with posts on fitness ANI