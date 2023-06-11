AAMIR KHAN HRITHIK ROSHAN ADD GLITZ TO PRODUCER MADHU MANTENA IRA TRIVEDIS MEHENDI CEREMONY

Mumbai Renowned producer Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on June 11 On Saturday the couple kickstarted the wedding rituals with the mehendi ceremony where several Btown celebs marked their presence Actor Aamir Khan was one of the celebs who arrived at the ceremonyAamir was seen striking a pose in front of the paps stationed outside the venue The 3 Idiots actor was spotted in casual attire He donned an olive green tshirt paired with blue jeans and black shoes He completed his look with reading glassesMadhu was the producer of Aamir s action thriller film Ghajini which was released in the year 2008 and also starred Asin in the lead role Actor Hrithik Roshan also arrived at the ceremony in traditional attire He wore a burgundy Nehru coat over a white kurta pyjama He was seen posing in front of the paparazzi Apart from him actor RajKummar Rao along with his wife Patralekhaa also arrived at the Mehendi ceremony in traditional outfits The couple was seen twinning in silver outfits Patralekhaa looked beautiful as she opted for a silver embroidered suit and tied her hair into a ponytail She kept her makeup heavy and was seen carrying a white purse The Stree actor on the other hand wore a silver traditional outfitProducer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs For the ceremony Mantena opted for an offwhite kurta pyjama while Ira looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga She kept her hair open and accessorized her look with heavy jewelleryProducer Nikhil Dwivedi arrived with his wife Gaurie Pandit and was seen posing in front of the paps Nikhil opted for a white tshirt paired with offwhite pants whereas his wife looked beautiful in a yellow traditional attire The couple will exchange vows on June 11 in Mumbai If reports are to be believed they will tie the knot at Iskcon Temple Hours after becoming husband and wife Madhu and Ira will throw a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba They got married in 2015 However the duo decided to part ways and got divorced in 2019 Masaba on the other hand tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in January Taking to Instagram Masaba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned Married my ocean of calm this morning Here s to many many lifetimes of love peace stability amp most importantly laughter And thanks for letting me pick the caption this is gonna be great Prior to Masaba he was in a relationship with actor Nandana Sen Madhu has produced films like Ghajini Ugly and Queen among others If the reports are to be believed he is currently working on a film based on the epic Ramayan which will be helmed by the Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari An official announcement about the film is still awaited On the other hand Ira is a yoga expert apart from being a writer Her Instagram is flooded with posts on fitness ANIAlso read Found my Lav says Varun Tej Lavanya Tripathi s latest post reveals when did cupid strike