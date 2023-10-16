'Looks like child's play': Shilpa Shetty takes on mobility challenge with son Viaan Raj
'Looks like child's play': Shilpa Shetty takes on mobility challenge with son Viaan Raj
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is one of the ultimate fitness enthusiasts. She possesses one of the best physiques in the film industry and often keeps motivating her audience to live healthily by sharing glimpses of her fitness sessions. On Monday, the Rishtey actor took to her social media handle to treat her fans to a video wherein she nails the trending mobility challenge with ease. The actor was joined by her son Viaan Raj.
Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she wrote in the caption, "Viaan-Raj joined me today to make today’s #SSKsFitnessChallenge look like child’s play. This exercise is a mobility drill, utilises the core and flexibility of the lower body muscles like hip flexors, hamstrings, and glutes. Try this one out today or tomorrow… I’m sure you’ll get it! But, don’t give up and don’t forget to tag me!"
The video opens with Shilpa demonstrating the challenge, and then Viaan follows and tries it. While her son does it with ace, Shilpa could be heard saying to her audience to 'never give up' and further said, "Try. Monday nahi hoga, Tuesday hoga. Tuesday nahi hoga, Wednesday hoga. Lekin karo."
On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Sonal Joshi's Sukhee alongside Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Amith Sadh, and Chaitanya Choudhrya. The movie received mixed reviews from the viewers. The 48-year-old actor will next be seen in the upcoming action drama streaming series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series also features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.