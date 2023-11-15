KIARA ADVANI SIDHARTH MALHOTRA RANBIR KAPOOR JOHN ABRAHAM ATTEND WORLD CUP SEMI FINAL CLASH BETWEEN INDIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Hyderabad: India and New Zealand are locked in a battle in the first semi-final clash of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, India decided to bat first. The match is currently underway and has attracted the presence of numerous notable Bollywood personalities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and John Abraham, among others.

Before the match began, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted arriving at the stadium to show his support for India and watch the game. Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, alongside John Abraham, were also seen at Wankhede Stadium, eagerly observing the India Vs New Zealand match. They were seated next to Ranbir, who sported India's jersey. In the photos, Kiara and Sidharth were seen donning matching white outfits, while John opted for a black T-shirt.

Earlier today, Sidharth and Kiara returned to Mumbai from Delhi, where they celebrated their first Diwali together after getting married. The Student Of The Year star took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with his wife, accompanied by the caption, "My love With her light #HappyDiwali."

Moving on to their professional commitments, Kiara, who last appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, will next be seen in Game Changer and War 2. On the other hand, Sidharth is starring in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, which is set to release in theaters on March 15, 2024. He is also making his debut on an OTT platform with Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. John, on the other hand, has The Diplomat, Tehran, Tariq, and Vedaa lined up for his upcoming projects.