Hyderabad: After a gap of 36 years since their iconic gangster drama Nayakan, Kamal Haasan and renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam have reunited for a new film is known. Kamal and Mani Ratnam's reunion was announced last year on the veteran actor's birthday. The film which is tentatively titled KH234, was finally launched on Friday, and a teaser clip was released, revealing the crew behind this highly anticipated movie.

Kamal Haasan, one of Tamil cinema's busiest superstars, is concurrently involved in four different film projects. While the shooting for Indian 2 has concluded, he has also committed to three more significant ventures: Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898AD, H Vinoth's KH233, and Mani Ratnam's KH234.

Originally, it was expected that Mani Ratnam's film would commence after Kamal's collaboration with Vinoth. However, it appears that Kamal will be working on both films simultaneously since the launch event for KH234 took place in Chennai. The launch event for KH234 featured prominent personalities like the film's composer AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad, and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran.

A notable surprise was the presence of the stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv, known for their work in action-packed films like Vikram, Leo, Kaithi, and Doctor, hinting at the possibility of an action-oriented storyline.

The collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam is highly anticipated, given their legendary partnership in Nayakan, which remains one of the most iconic Indian films. Furthermore, the inclusion of AR Rahman, a frequent collaborator of Mani Ratnam, has only added to the excitement surrounding the project.