KANGANA RANAUT SHARES EMERGENCY TEASER ON 48TH ANNIVERSARY OF DARKEST PHASE OF OUR HISTORY

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared a teaser of Emergency which will mark her debut as a solo director. Taking to social media, Kangana dropped Emergency teaser which also revealed film's release date. Sharing the intriguing teaser, Kangana called Emergency the "darkest phase of our history."

Donning director's hat aside, Kangana will also essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in the film. As reported earlier, Kangana's upcoming directorial venture will be retelling the story of India's biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

Sharing Emergency teaser on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people." The announcement video also marks 48 years since the Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country on June 25, 1975.

While speaking about the film, Kangana once said that Emergency is "one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history." The actor also said that the young generation of the country should be acquainted with one of the biggest political events of our nation. Ranaut also said that she is "excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen."

Kangana aside, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher as JP Narayan, and Mahima Chaudhry in the role of Indira Gandhi's confidante, Pupul Jayakar. The makers roped in Vishak Nair to play Sanjay Gandhi while Shreyas Talpade will be seen essaying the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film will be released worldwide on November 24.