ADIPURUSH CONTROVERSY KANGANA RANAUT TAKES A SLY DIG AT ADIPURUSH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has gained recognition as a firebrand by expressing her opinion on any issue without fear. Her indirect dig at 'Adipurush' went viral on social media. Kangana shared photos related to some episodes of the 'Ramayana' on her Instagram stories and added a song from a movie based on the 'Ramayana' in the past.

"Compared to the present people, a few years ago people's language, their habits, and their love and affection were very emotional. And then how were people seven thousand years ago? She wrote, "Can you at least imagine what their attire was like?" Due to this, some netizens are commenting that she is referring to 'Adipurush'.

It is learnt that another film based on the Ramayana will be made starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita, which will be a film directed by Nitish Tiwari. Kangana also made comments on this.

"This actor, who recently declared himself as Lord Shiva, now wanted to portray Lord Rama," she said. On the other hand, 'Aadipurush', directed by Om Raut, collected huge collections in two days. Writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla (Manoj Muntashir) gave an explanation when some dialogues were criticized. He said that these conversations were not written incorrectly. They were written with a lot of thought.

It seems there is no end to controversies over Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas and Kirti Sanon as netizens are trolling for its dialogues while veteran actors Arun Govil and Dipika, who portrayed Lord Rama and Sita, who became household names after the telecast of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana', on TV, too, expressed their unhappiness over 'Adipurush'. Arun Govil is not happy with the fundamental changes that have been made to the 'Ramanayana'