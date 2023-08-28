Hyderabad: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, made a number of announcements on Sunday aimed at women in the state, including 35% reservation for women in government employment. He stated that women will receive a 35% reservation in all government positions and a 50% reservation in teaching jobs.

Now, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the same. Taking to Twitter, Ranaut praised the MP CM's move aimed at women empowerment. She shared a quote by the great Indian thinker Chanakya in support of her stand.

The actor shared a screen grab of the announcement made by the CM and wrote: "Women have hunger two fold, shyness four fold, lust eight fold and courage ten fold as compared to men- Chanakya." Ranaut also approved the reservation quota with a "good" sticker on the Story.

Kangana, who is considered one of the cheerleaders of women empowerment, recently lauded the female scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Top female scientists, who were responsible for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success, received high praise from the actress on Sunday. The Tanu Weds Manu actor described them as the "epitome of simple living and high thinking" after the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole was successfully completed by ISRO.

On Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a cheerful image of the ISRO's female scientists, who were dressed in saris and represented Indian traditional culture. She wrote the following in the photo's caption: "India's leading scientists, all of them with bindis, sindoors, and Mangal sutras... epitome of high thinking and simple living... true essence of Bhartiyata," followed by an emoji of the national flag of India.

