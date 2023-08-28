KANGANA RANAUT KAREEN KAPOOR AND OTHERS LAUD NEERAJ CHOPRA AS HE BECOMES FIRST INDIAN TO WIN GOLD AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hyderabad: India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has once again cemented his place in the annals of history, emerging as the first Indian to win a gold medal in the prestigious World Athletics Championships 2023. This phenomenal feat was accomplished through a commanding javelin throw of 88.17 meters during the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary. After his win, Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, and Anupam Kher took to their respective social media handles to congratulate him.

Talking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Congratulations India. Undoubtedly the greatest of all time #neerajchopra."

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "So proud of you @neeraj____chopra #WorldChampion."

Shahid Kapoor wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WORLD CHAMPION @neeraj___chopra #Proud."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher shared a video of the ace javelin thrower on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "Neeraj Chopra Ki Jai....... Long live Mother India!!! #WorldAthleticChampionship."

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Neeraj Chopra's outstanding performance and hailed his victory in the men's javelin event at the tournament. In addition to being an athletic champion, PM Modi praised Neeraj as embodying unmatched excellence in all sports, attributing this distinction to his unwavering dedication, accuracy, and passion.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, PM wrote, "The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision, and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships."

The 25-year-old athlete achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. While Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem earned the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82 meters, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze.

