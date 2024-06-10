PM Modi to Attend Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : The Andhra Pradesh officials are making arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of the state on June 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers and dignitaries from many states will attend this event.

For this purpose, an impressive stage and ground are being developed on 14 acres near Kesarapalli IT Park, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna District. The work related to this is going on fast. IAS officers appointed as special officers for the swearing-in ceremony are supervising the arrangements. Chandrababu will be sworn in as Chief Minister on the 12th of this month at the auspicious time of 11:27 am in Kesarapalli near Gannavaram International Airport.

Five special galleries have been set up for dignitaries and guests. Due to this, strong security arrangements are being made around the venue premises. A separate gallery for guests is being set up on the premises along with the main stage. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Due to this, different galleries are being set up so that no one gets inconvenienced.