Hyderabad: Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra holds several prestigious records in his kitty and has been in text books here in India since his Olympic gold.

His illustrious journey's beginning is marked with the junior javelin throw world record he set in the World Under 20 Championship in 2016.

Here is a list of records you should know.

Once an overweight teen, Neeraj Chopra who took to athletics as his means to manage himself and to gain confidence through sports at the age of 13, has gone on to become the first Indian track and field athlete to become World Champion. Neeraj Chopra, in his early 20s, has indeed come a long way in a short period.

Bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch, of the Czech Republic, gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, and silver medalist Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, from left, pose after finishing the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The Indian Army Subedar from Haryana has an impressive career javelin career and has set his eyes on the longest ever javelin throw which was set by legendary Czech athlete Jan Zelezny. The three-time world and Olympic champion has thrown a massive 98.48m when he won an athletics meet in Germany in 1996.

Neeraj Chopra has set several records, both national and global, bringing glory to India and here’s a look at his records that matter.

First Indian field and track athlete becomes world champion - Neeraj Chopra, Budapest 2023

During the small hours on Monday here, tens and thousands witnessed Neeraj Chopra scripting history at the World Atheltics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. He became India's first world champion when he clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final with an effort of 88.17m.

Pakistan's javelin ace Arshad Nadeem settled for the second place and remained as Neeraj Chopra's closest challenger. The gold in World Athletics Championships was Neeraj Chopra's second straight medal after his silver at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022.

Neeraj Chopra who automatically qualified for the upcoming Summer Games with his lone attempt throw of 88.77m in the qualification round, which help him progress to final with DP Manu and Kishore Jena, also from India.

First Indian to become Diamond League champion - Neeraj Chopra, Zurich Final 2022

In September 2022, Neeraj Chopra added another feather to his cap by becoming the first Indian athlete in history to clinch the Diamond League trophy, by winning the Zurich Diamond League 2022 Final. The Indian ace recorded a best throw of 88.44m to beat Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and 2016 champion Jakub Vadlejch to the title. Reigning European champion Julian Weber of Germany came in third with an 83.73m throw.

Neeraj Chopra made the cut for his third Diamond League 2022 Grand Final after winning the Lausanne Diamond League and finishing second at the Stockholm Diamond League. It was the Indian javelin thrower’s third appearance in the Diamond League final. He had finished seventh in 2017 and fourth in 2018.

Wins Diamond League meet – Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne 2023

Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on July 1, 2023. Neeraj Chopra picked up his victory with an 87.66m effort, which came in his fifth attempt of the night, with two 'no marks' in between.

Germany’s Julian Weber’s final throw of 87.03m helped him settle for the second position. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch finished third with an 86.13m mark. For Anderson Peters from Grenada (82.23m), who was reigning world champion, it was a difficult outing. Peters finished fifth.

First Indian to win a Diamond League meet – Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne 2022

In 2022, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet in Lausanne. He topped the field while the then world champion Anderson Peters was missing. Neeraj Chopra remained on top of the charts with his first throw of 89.08m. While it was the last meet for the men’s javelin throw in the series, his performance helped him qualify for the Diamond League Final and for the World Athletics Championships 2023, which he eventually won.

Sets national javelin record – Neeraj Chopra, 89.94m, Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra who has been holding the Indian national record in men’s javelin throw since 2016, beat his own record when he entered the field in Stockholm for the Diamond League in 2022.

His first record at the national level was set when he competed in the South Asian Games in Guwahati in 2016. He equalled Rajinder Singh’s mark of 82.23m and eventually bagged the gold in that meet.

While competing at the Under 20 World Championships a few months later, he surpassed Singh's mark and became the sole custodian of national record. He has been bettering his own record multiple times from thereon.

His huge one came last year. He threw his career best of 89.94m and established a new national record at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden on June 30, 2022. It remains Neeraj Chopra’s best attempt to date.

First Indian to win silver at World Athletics Championships - Neeraj Chopra, Oregon 2022

In less than a year after making history at the Tokyo Summer Games in 2020, Neeraj Chopra made another piece of history with his silver, first ever silver medal won by an Indian at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, USA.

His throw at the Oregon 2022 was 88.39m in the qualification round. Neeraj Chopra earned his silver with his 88.13m mark throw in the final round.

Defending world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada denied the gold to Neeraj Chopra. Peters throws breached the 90m-mark thrice in the final, winning the event with a 90.54m throw.

Neeraj Chopra achieved the feat of becoming the first ever Indian in history to win a silver medal at the world athletics championships. For India, it was the first silver medal and second overall, at the world championships in 19 years. Long jump ace Anju Bobby George bagged bronze at the Paris 2003 world championships.

First Indian track and field athlete to win an individual Olympic medal – Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo 2020

History books had to be rewritten the moment final throw was taken at the Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin throw event. Neeraj Chopra had entered the history books.

Neeraj Chopra's second throw measured 87.58m and it handed him the gold medal at the Summer Games. With that, he became the first ever Indian track and field athlete to win a medal at the Olympics, and that too gold.

Until his heroics, hear-breaking misses continued to haunt India’s legacy in athletics at Olympics. Milkha Singh missed the Olympic podium at the Summer Games in Rome 1960 and PT Usha at Los Angeles 1984, both by a fraction.

Perhaps, it would not be an overstatement to say Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal at Tokyo ushered in a new era for Indian athletics. It was also India’s only second Olympic gold at the Olympics. In 2002, Abhinav Bindra won gold in the 10m air rifle at Beijing.

First Indian javelin thrower to win gold medal at Asian Games – Neeraj Chopra, Jakarta 2018

Neeraj Chopra broke multiple national records when his javelin landed at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. He finished with a gold medal with his 88.06m throw.

The win catapulted Neeraj Chopra to become the first ever Indian javelin thrower to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. Before Neeraj Chopra, Gurtej Singh had bagged a bronze in the men’s javelin throw event at the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games.

Prior to this, six medals - two silver and four bronze - have been bagged by Indian women javelin throwers, and India was waiting for its gold. The arrival of gold in Neeraj Chopra and the display of his calibre set the expectations soar in the coming years.

First Indian track and field athlete to win world championship – Neeraj Chopra, World U20 Championships 2016

The 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, became a milestone moment for Neeraj Chopra who won gold in the meet, and an important one at the future Olympic champion’s career.

He was eighteen when he topped the chart with his nearest rival Johan Grobler from South Africa, settling for the second spot with 80.59m throw. Grenada's Anderson Peters settled for the third spot with 79.65m throw.

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track and field athlete to become a world champion in any event and any age level.

First Indian track and field athlete to set world record – Neeraj Chopra, 86.48m, World U20 Championships 2016

Neeraj Chopra's second attempt throw landed at 86.48m, to script the World Under 20 Record, beating the 84.69m mark established by the previous holder, Latvia's Zigismunds Sirmais. It marked the beginning of new era, and the journey of a global sporting star in athlete-verse was born.

His 86.48m throw at Bydgoszcz still stands as both the U20 world record as well as the U20 Asian record in the javelin throw. (with International Olympics Committee inputs)