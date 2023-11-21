Hyderabad: The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) captivated a diverse global audience, commencing on Monday. The opening ceremony of the 54th IFFI was made even more thrilling with performances by Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor. However, prior to her stage appearance, Madhuri was honored with the prestigious Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving this special honor, Madhuri commented, "I am deeply grateful to receive this award. Such acknowledgments always inspire and motivate us to continue our philanthropic endeavors." During her performance, Madhuri enchanted the audience with iconic tracks including Dola Re Dola from the movie Devdas, O Re Piya from Aaja Nachle, and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank, among others. Her graceful moves undoubtedly made her performance a delightful spectacle so much so that it made it impossible for attendees to divert their gaze from her.

Madhuri Dixit Nene graced the stage with a mesmerizing performance on her popular songs.

On the other hand, actor Shahid Kapoor also stole the show with his electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of the 54th IFFI in Goa on Monday.

Shahid captivated the audience with his signature swag, making an entry on a bike to the resounding beats of his blockbuster film Kabir Singh's BGM, Wanna wow wow. He exuded an aura of uber-coolness with his stylish dance moves, grooving to his chart-topping hits such as Mauja hi Mauja, Dhating Naach, and Shaam Shaandaar. The crowd thoroughly enjoyed his performance, making it a resounding success.