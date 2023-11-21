IFFI 2023 opening ceremony: Madhuri Dixit honoured with special recognition award, Shahid Kapoor wooed audience with electrifying performance - watch
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) captivated a diverse global audience, commencing on Monday. The opening ceremony of the 54th IFFI was made even more thrilling with performances by Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor. However, prior to her stage appearance, Madhuri was honored with the prestigious Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.
Actress @MadhuriDixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award at 54th #IFFI— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2023
Union Minister @ianuragthakur along with MoS @Murugan_MoS , and Chief Minister of Goa @DrPramodPSawant announced the award at the inaugural function of #54thIFFI… pic.twitter.com/G5pgTSuz2W
A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy! @MadhuriDixit ji🤗🙏— SoSweetMadhuriJi 🤗♥ (@SoSweetMadhuriG) November 20, 2023
receives the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award at #IFFI54 #IFFI #IFFIWithDD #IFFIGoa #DrNene#MadhuriDixit So proud of u ma'am 🙏🖤🤗@DoctorNen pic.twitter.com/0AjM1tRBYK
Expressing her gratitude upon receiving this special honor, Madhuri commented, "I am deeply grateful to receive this award. Such acknowledgments always inspire and motivate us to continue our philanthropic endeavors." During her performance, Madhuri enchanted the audience with iconic tracks including Dola Re Dola from the movie Devdas, O Re Piya from Aaja Nachle, and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank, among others. Her graceful moves undoubtedly made her performance a delightful spectacle so much so that it made it impossible for attendees to divert their gaze from her.
Bollywood's iconic Actress @MadhuriDixit made a dazzling entrance at the Red Carpet of the Opening ceremony of 54th #IFFI#IFFI2023 #IFFIOnDD @IFFIGoa @nfdcindia pic.twitter.com/ISIqtKsGXe— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2023
On the other hand, actor Shahid Kapoor also stole the show with his electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of the 54th IFFI in Goa on Monday.
Union Minister @ianuragthakur alongside Bollywood star @shahidkapoor at the Red Carpet of 54th #IFFI Opening Ceremony#IFFI54 #IFFIGoa #IFFIOnDD @nfdcindia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Xj6JJ0UAfc— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2023
I’m proud to say that, this year, 54th #IFFI features films from 40 remarkable women filmmakers. Their talent, creativity and unique perspectives promise to make this ‘mélange of ideas’ a celebration of diverse voices and narratives— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2023
-Union Information & Broadcasting Minister… pic.twitter.com/r8ue4rcr3N
The ambiance of the 54th #IFFI became truly electrifying as luminaries from both the national and international film fraternity graced the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India✨🎞️— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2023
🎦 Watch your favorite film actors in highlights from the #RedCarpet of #IFFI54… pic.twitter.com/czBbXZ9sVk
Furthermore, the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India featured the unveiling of the trailer for Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film Kadak Singh and the motion poster for Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan. Other noteworthy attendees at the IFFI opening ceremony included Shriya Saran, Nushratt Bharucha, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sukhwinder Singh, among others.