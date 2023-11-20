Hyderabad: The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), slated to commence in Goa from today, will bring forth a moment of sheer delight as the event promises to be a star-studded affair with the famous Bollywood personalities in attendance. On Monday, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur took to social media to announce that actor Madhuri Dixit will be presented with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at the IFFI.

The 2023 edition of the film gala kickstarts on Monday with a ceremony to be held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. Madhuri will perform a variety of her chartbuster songs during the event. Other actors including Shahid Kapoor, Shriya Saran, and Nushratt Bharucha among others will also excite the audience with their performances. Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder Singh, and others, will also attend the ceremony.

Taking to X, Anurag Thakur wrote, "An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds. (sic)"

"Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award to the talented, charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy! (sic)," he added.

Meanwhile, Madhuri was bestowed with the Indian Film Personality honour at IFFI last year. The 54th edition of IFFI will conclude on November 28.