Pathanjali Case: Court Asks Ramdev, Balkrishna To Appear On Aug 6

Kozhikode: The case relating to 'misleading' advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved's products in the media will be heard on August 6.

The Kozhikode court on Monday issued summons to Yoga guru Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna to appear before the court on this date. The order comes after the two failed to appear before the court today as directed earlier. The summons order was issued by the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Ramdev, founder is the second accused in the case and Balkrishna is the third accused. The marketing wing of Patanjali Ayurved, Divya Pharmacy, is the first accused.

The Office of the Assistant Drugs Controller, Kozhikode lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 in April.

In February, the Supreme Court had issued a contempt notice against Patanjali Ayurved and restrained it from publishing advertisements of medicines used for treatment of ailments including blood pressure, asthma, arthritis and obesity.

The first complaint against Divya Pharmacy was filed in February 2022 by KV Babu, an ophthalmologist from Kannur. He had lodged an complaint at the State Drug Control Department. Following which, the State Drug Control Department had ordered an inquiry and instances of violation of the Act surfaced.