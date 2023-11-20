Hyderabad: The highly awaited Indian International Film Festival (IFFI) kickstarts today from Goa. There has been a lot of buzz around the same and a bevy of Bollywood actors, directors and singers are expected to grace the eight day festival, that will conclude on November 28. Various details of the festival are now emerging.

The festival will open with the Khalasi song, followed by a medley of songs from other languages including Nach punjaban and Shivba Aamcha Malhari. Nushrratt Bharuccha who has been rehearsing, will be performing to two Shah Rukh Khan songs including Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Saami Saami and the Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu. Her performance will be followed by an interactive section with the host.

Vijay Sethupathi will talk about his film Gandhi Talks followed by another performance by Shriya Saran. Shriya who has been RRR filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's favourite actress, will dance to Oo Antaava from Pushpa: The Rise and Show Me The Thumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Madhuri Dixit too has been rehearsing, and will perform all her classical numbers including Maar Daala, Dola Re Dola, and Aaja Nach Le.

It will be the first time that Pankaj Tripathi will perform at IFFI. A source said, "He will recite a poem and introduce his film Kadak Singh directed by Viraf Sarkari. Shreya Ghoshal and Shantanu Moitra will be part of the section."

The other highlight of this high voltage opening ceremony will be actor Shahid kapoor and playback singer Sukhwinder Singh. Shahid will perform a medley of all his hit numbers including Dhan Te Na from Kaminey and Nagada Nagada from Jab We Met. On the other hand, Sukhwinder Singh will evoke patriotism through his songs starting with Ae Watan Ae Watan.