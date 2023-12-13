HAPPY HOLIDAYS SAYS SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU AS SHE KICKSTARTS CHRISTMAS 2023 CELEBRATION MUCH IN ADVANCE GIVES HER HOME FESTIVE MAKEOVER

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up for the Christmas 2023. The actor shared a sneak peek of her Christmas season preparations on Instagram, showing herself fixing up the Christmas tree. Her pet was also there, chilling while she was busy giving her home festive makeover.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha dropped a picture of her Christmas tree with a cushion that says 'home' on it. She's wearing a beige-grey bodycon outfit and decorating the tree in the living room's corner. Her pet Hush is seen lounging on a nearby couch.

Another picture shows Samantha lying on the couch, admiring the decorated tree. She's holding her pet dog's paw, who's mostly hidden under the cushions. She captioned it, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." Extending wishes on the onset of festive season, Samantha also shared a picture of nicely adorned Christmas tree and wrote, "Happy Holidays."

Samantha had a busy time with work in 2023. She filmed for Citadel's action-packed Indian part. Her Telugu movies, Shaakuntalam and Kushi, were released. While Shaakuntalam met with lukewarm response upon its release in April, romantic drama Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda fared comparatively well at the box office.

The actor is who is also dealing with Myositis, a muscle condition is on hiatus from acting. During the self-imposed acting break, Samantha went on trips to Bali and the US, among other places to rejuvenate herself.