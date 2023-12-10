Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her film production company, Tra-la-la Moving Pictures, on December 10, sharing the news on social media along with the logo. With her newly established venture, Samantha aims to bring narratives to screen that resonate with the depth and intricacy of our societal fabric.

Samantha, the actor who is celebrated for her acting prowess, is now venturing into production. In her announcement, the 36-year-old actor conveyed her eagerness to delve into contemporary narratives, stating, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures✨ @tralalamovingpictures."

Moreover, Tra-la-la Moving Pictures aspires to curate content reflecting modern-day expressions and ideologies. Samantha envisions her production banner as a nurturing sanctuary, fostering narratives that mirror the resilience and multifaceted nature of our societal landscape. The platform aims to empower filmmakers to share stories that hold depth, authenticity, and universal appeal.

The name Tra-la-la Moving Pictures draws inspiration from the cherished song Brown Girl in the Ring by Boney M, which Samantha revealed as one of her favorite childhood tunes. Signifying this connection, she concluded her post with the line, "Brown girl is in the ring now..."

Additionally, the Instagram bio of Tra-la-la Moving Pictures encapsulates its essence as a "Content Production Company" dedicated to cultivating and promoting creative expression through films. It serves as a platform for "relevant and authentic stories" to come to life.

Samantha, known for her work predominantly in Telugu and Tamil cinema, embarked on her acting journey in 2010 with the Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Her filmography boasts diverse roles in movies such as Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, 24, Dookudu, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe, and Oh! Baby. Her recent appearance was in the Telugu film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, and audiences anticipate her role in the upcoming Indian adaptation of Prime Video's espionage thriller web series, Citadel.