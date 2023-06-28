Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is one of the eagerly awaited movies of the year. Karan Johar is returning as a director after a gap of over six years with this movie. Karan and the movie's team recently shared the teaser and stoked everyone's excitement. On Wednesday, the makers released the first song of the movie Tum Kya Mile. Now, Ranveer's actor-wife Deepika Padukone has reacted to the song.

Taking to social media, Deepika shared Ranveer's song post on her Instagram story a while ago. The Om Shanti Om actor, it seems, was mighty impressed by the song. She tagged her hubby Ranveer and Alia, and used a GIF that read 'Out now'. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Ranveer and Alia's reunion after Gully Boy. They will be seen romancing one another this time in KJo's ethereal style.

Voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, the song is just what we needed right now, and is shot throughout Kashmir's beautiful landscapes. Ranveer and Alia's chemistry looks unmatched and resemble the modern-day Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Even the fans have been enthralled by Ranveer and Alia's enchanted chemistry. A fan wrote, "A love like Rocky and Rani." Another wrote, "Beautiful Song."

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently busy with her next movie Project K in Hyderabad. The film also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in significant roles. Besides this, she has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.