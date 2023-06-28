Hyderabad: The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released the much awaited song Tum kya mile, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Wednesday. The song, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam, is voiced by soulful singer Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Set to the enchanting tune of Tum Kya Mile, the video effectively conveys the spirit of Rocky and Rani's love story.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared the song, writing: With love & for love!❤️ #TumKyaMile in the enchanting voices of Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal - song out now! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July.

Hours before the release of the first song from the movie, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share the motion poster of the song Tum Kya Mile from his upcoming film film. He also wrote a long note and said that the song is a 'homage' to his uncle and well-known director Yash Chopra.

He wrote, "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours....I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra.... The thinking evolved mind would say "you can't match it or even dare to emulate it " but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me...Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn't be true ..."

Earlier, Karan unveiled the first official teaser of Alia and Ranveer starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The teaser is of one minute and it does not reveal much about the movie. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Interestingly, the movie also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-covered mountains.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, combining Karan Johar's storytelling skill with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. There were also several scenes of the two romancing and fighting, celebrating various festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

Sharing the teaser's link, Karan took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I'm thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!! TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas 28th July 2023." The movie marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt dwell in Karan Johar's glossy and glamorous world