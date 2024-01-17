Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail may have opened to a lukewarm response, but it went on to become a sleeper success just days after its release. After fans praised the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film, Deepika Padukone too joined the bandwagon and appreciated the team for creating such a masterpiece. The film has been praised by Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut, Rohit Shetty and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The biographical drama film 12th Fail debuted in theatres on October 27, 2023. The film did not receive a lot of attention at first, but after its OTT debut, people began to recognise the potential of the film. Deepika Padukone was also impressed by the film's entire cast and crew. Extending her best wishes to them, the actor took to social media and reposted Alia Bhatt's review, writing, "I couldn't agree more! Congratulations to all of the actors and crew.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt posted to Instagram stories earlier to express her admiration for Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and Anant V Joshi's performances. Sharing the film's poster, she wrote, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances. Just too too too beautiful! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!"

Talking about the film's director, Alia wrote: "And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”