ALIA BHATT IS IN AWE AFTER WATCHING VIKRANT MASSEY STARRER 12TH FAIL

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has expressed her admiration for the biographical film 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie has gained immense acclaim since its release on OTT and received praise from Bollywood celebrities. On Tuesday, Alia took to her social media handle to share her heartfelt note about the film.

Taking to Instagram Story, Alia shared a poster of the film, praising the compelling narrative and outstanding performances by the cast, particularly Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. She also applauded the director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, for his vision and the remarkable portrayals by the actors. Alia mentioned that she is 'full of love' after watching the film and expressed her admiration for it.

Alia further described the film as one of the most beautiful films she had seen in a while and lauded the fabulous performances portrayed by the actors. The Student Of The Year star specifically mentioned the spectacular acting by Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar's character, and the outstanding performance by Anant V Joshi.