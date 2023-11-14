Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, will feature actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The actor has been actively promoting the film and recently, during his visit to Delhi, he had the opportunity to meet with the Indian Army's 6 Sikh Regiment. A video circulating on social media showed Vicky answering one of their questions humorously when asked to name his favorite actor other than his wife, Katrina Kaif.

In a video shared by a newswire, Vicky Kaushal is seen responding to a soldier's question about his favorite actor, excluding Katrina Kaif. Vicky replied in Punjabi which can loosely be translated as, "Brother, I won't create any arguments at home due to a single answer. I don't see any other actresses; there is only one. My mission is also similar to that of the army, my mission is what it is."

Vicky, however, told the soldier that he could ask him about his favorite male actor. When questioned about this, Vicky mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan holds that position and expressed his desire to work with him.

Reportedly, the romance between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal began after they met at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's party. Paparazzi first spotted them together at a Diwali party in 2019, leading to dating rumors. Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship private until they tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in December 2021.

Meanwhile, the biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur narrates the life of India's First Field Marshal and military legend, Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal portrays the titular character, Fatima Sana Sheikh plays the role of Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra portrays Sam Manekshaw's wife, Siloo in the film. It marks Vicky Kaushal's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after the successful film Raazi, also starring Alia Bhatt. Sam Bahadur is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on December 1, 2023.