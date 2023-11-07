Hyderabad: Sam Bahadur, the much-anticipated film helmed by Meghna Gulzar, will be released on December 1, 2023. Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh play important parts in the film. The team has landed in New Delhi for a massive launch event as they prepare to drop the trailer. Vicky and Sanya took to their Instagram accounts to tease fans about their presence in the city.

The Sam Bahadur trailer will be released today, and the team has arrived in New Delhi for the grand launch event. Vicky Kaushal updated his fans on his arrival, posting a photo of himself with Meghna Gulzar. Meghna is seen in the shot resting her head on Vicky's shoulder.

Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar and Sanya Malhotra arrive in Delhi for trailer launch

Moreover, Sanya Malhotra also joined in, announcing her arrival on Instagram stories with a witty comment, which read, "Delhi aagaye haiiiiii, Google map par andha Vishwas karte hue (We have come to Delhi, blindly trusting Google Maps)." Vicky jokingly replied saying, "Just don't ride the metro... See you later, S!"

The filmmakers of the upcoming war movie Sam Bahadur released a dramatic new poster featuring the film's principal actor, Vicky Kaushal to announce the release date of the film's trailer. Vicky, who plays Sam Manekshaw in the film is seen standing among a group of troops with a determined expression, symbolising his undying loyalty and service to the nation. Vicky posted the powerful image on Instagram, saying, "Yeh kahani hai (This story is) about the man who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer Out Tomorrow!"