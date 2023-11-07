Hyderabad: In a grand event at the prestigious Maneckshaw Centre in Delhi today, the much-anticipated trailer for Meghna Gulzar's historical war film, Sam Bahadur, was unveiled. This significant moment was graced by the presence of Chief of the Army Staff, Manoj Pande, emphasising the film's strong connection to India's military history.

Sam Bahadur is a compelling narrative that brings to life the remarkable story of Sam Manekshaw, portrayed by the talented Vicky Kaushal. Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal and a charismatic war hero dedicated four decades of his life to military service, participating in five wars. Notably, he held the position of Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

In the engaging trailer, Vicky Kaushal embodies Sam Manekshaw, complete with the iconic handlebar mustache and an unwavering, intense gaze. The trailer resonates with Manekshaw's unwavering commitment to the battlefield and his disdain for political maneuvering.

Sam Bahadur is a collaborative creation by the talented team of Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava, and Meghna Gulzar. The film was shot in various locations, including Punjab, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kashmir, and New Delhi, providing a visual feast for the audience. Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, known for the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike and many more blockbuster hits is behind the production of this cinematic piece which reunites Meghna Gulzar with Vicky Kaushal after their successful outing in Raazi.

Going by Sam Bahadur trailer, Meghna and Vickyk's film promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, the film features Fatima Sana Shaikh as the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, while Sanya Malhotra takes on the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife. Set to release in theaters on December 1, 2023, Sam Bahadur will lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office. With Meghna's directorial venture, Vicky is all set to take the audience on a journey through history and heroism, worthy of captivating audiences nationwide.