BOLLYWOOD ACTOR RANBIR KAPOOR SUMMONED BY ED IN GAMING APP CASE

New Delhi: Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, October 6 in connection with a gaming app case.

As per the initial inputs received by ETV Bharat, Ranbir Kapoor is among at least 15 other celebrities who are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in connection with the online betting case.

All these celebrities allegedly had attended a party in the UAE hosted by one Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev betting app. Celebrities under the ED radar in this case include Tiger Shroff, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Krishna Abhishek, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Leone among others.

The founders of Mahadev Book app are being probed by police and ED in several states. Reports said the agency has gathered evidence that shows that over Rs 100 crore was transferred through hawala to one event management firm. Besides this amount, another Rs 42 crore payment for hotel bookings was made in cash