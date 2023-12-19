ANIMAL PARK CONFIRMED BLOCKBUSTER DUO SANDEEP REDDY VANGA BHUSHAN KUMAR ADDS RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER TO AMBITIOUS LINEUP WITH PRABHAS ALLU ARJUN

Hyderabad: Following the humungous success of Animal and Kabir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are gearing up to collaborate once more. This time, they're not just working on one project but three significant films. On December 19, T-Series took to Instagram to announce the sequel to Animal alongside the previously revealed Spirit, starring Prabhas, and an upcoming film featuring Allu Arjun, forming the trio of films in their ambitious lineup.

Reflecting on the successful partnership between Bhushan and Sandeep, T-Series' Instagram shared a set of two pictures featuring the director and producer. The caption accompanying the images emphasized, "It's a partnership founded on trust, driven by creative freedom, and strengthened by an unbreakable bond."

This foundation of trust and creative synergy sets the stage for their upcoming collaborations, including projects like Spirit starring Prabhas, Animal Park, and a film headlined by Allu Arjun. Providing an update on these future endeavors, the post continued, "Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga reveal the next cinematic marvels—Prabhas' 'Spirit,' 'Animal Park,' and an Allu Arjun saga—the next chapters following the monumental success of 'Kabir Singh' and #Animal."