Hyderabad: Jr. NTR is on a roll ever since the release of RRR. From Janhvi Kapoor to A-list directors, the actor has made it to the wish list of crème de la crème from both the Hindi and Telugu film industries. According to the latest buzz, the actor is likely to collaborate with T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar for a pan-India film.

Reports of Bhushan Kumar and Jr. NTR joining hands for a big-budgeted film did rounds when earlier last year after the producer took a flight to Hyderabad to meet the actor. Bhushan, who has already announced a film with Prabhas and recently signed the dotted lines with Pushpa star Allu Arjun is said to be collaborating with Jr. NTR.

Chatter around Bhushan Kumar's collaboration with Jr. NTR gathered momentum after the producer marked his presence at the muhurat puja of the Telugu star's upcoming film #NTR30. Bhushan attended the launch of Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film in Hyderabad which also had SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, and Prashanth Neel in attendance. If reports are to be believed, the duo is keen on joining hands for what is being termed as a "true Indian film."

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR's fans are eagerly waiting for his 30th project which will mark Janhvi's foray in the south cinema. The upcoming film is a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts.