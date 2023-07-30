50 AND FORGIVING SONU NIGAM PUTS FEUD BEHIND EMBRACES BHUSHAN KUMAR AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

Hyderabad: Singer Sonu Nigam celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style, surrounded by friends and colleagues from the music industry. The birthday festivities, which took place on Saturday in Mumbai, were filled with joy, laughter, and heartwarming moments. The event attracted a star-studded guest list, including artists like Anup Jalota, Mika Singh, and Sudesh Bhosale, as well as popular actors such as Satish Shah and Jackie Shroff. Notably, Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series and a figure with whom Sonu Nigam had a public feud in 2020, was also present at the celebration.

In the past, Sonu Nigam had made headlines when he issued a warning to Bhushan Kumar, indicating his intention to release a video featuring Marina Kuwar on his YouTube channel. However, the birthday party displayed a different side of their relationship, as the two were seen embracing warmly and engaging in friendly banter, seemingly putting their differences behind them.

The highlight of the evening was when Sonu Nigam cut a cake while his guests enthusiastically sang the birthday song, creating a jubilant atmosphere. Throughout the celebration, Sonu showcased his musical talent by singing alongside his fellow artists like Sachin, Mika, and Sudesh, captivating everyone with their melodious performances.

His feud with Bhushan aside, in 2020, Nigam had also publicly addressed the issue of favoritism in the music industry, shedding light on the challenges faced by newcomers due to the disproportionate power held by a select few music labels. His passionate plea for kindness and support struck a chord with many, emphasizing the need for a more equitable and compassionate industry.

