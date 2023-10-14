Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year in January. Priyanka, who loves sharing glimpses of their precious moments with her little one, recently took Maltie to the Jonas Brothers' concert, as is evident from videos that surfaced on the internet.

Videos from The Jonas Brothers' concert shared by a fan on Instagram show Priyanka and Malti standing in the front row cheering for Nick. In one of the videos, Nick can be seen singing When You Look Me In The Eyes while also extending a hand from the platform to greet Priyanka and Malti. Nick leans down to hold Malti's arm and kiss her on the head while Priyanka is seen cradling her kid.

For the event, the Citadel actor opted for a pink one-piece dress and she looked gorgeous in it. The actor also carried a sling bag with her. Priyanka dressed up her daughter in an adorable white outfit with pink headphones on. In one of the videos from the event, Malti can be seen clapping and waving her arms in support of her father, while in another, the little munchkin is seen giving a high-five to her uncle Joe Jonas.

Soon after the videos were dropped on social media, netizens flocked to the comment section and filled it with loved-up comments. A user wrote, "Priyanka looks so very beautiful in that pink outfit." Another complimented Joe Jonas and wrote, "Awww!! Soo sweet! He's a sweet uncle Joe." A fan commented, "Awww she (Malti) got all the love from her family tonight being the center of attraction. Also, Pri is freaking gorgeous."