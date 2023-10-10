'Surprise visit': Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie and Vishal Bhardwaj make for a lovely trio in endearing picture
Published: 23 minutes ago
'Surprise visit': Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie and Vishal Bhardwaj make for a lovely trio in endearing picture
Published: 23 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra often treats her fans by sharing glimpses from her day-to-day life, keeping them updated. The actor is having a great time in the US while also maintaining her Desi roots. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her social media handle and dropped a priceless photo with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas alongside Bollywood film director Vishal Bharadwaj. Priyanka disclosed that the director paid them a surprise visit in the US.
Sharing the picture on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old actor wrote, "@vishalrbhardwaj surprise visit," and attached a heart-eyed emoji. The picture shows Priyanka and Vishal sitting on a golf cart, and Maltie sitting on her mother's lap. Priyanka looked stunning in a black top and matching shorts layered with an orange shirt. Malti twinned with her mom in an orange onesie. Vishal is seen all smiles in his grey shirt paired with dark trousers.
Director Vishal Bhardwaj also paid a visit to Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona last year. However, Priyanka stepped back from Sona in August this year and is no longer involved with it.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas papped hand-in-hand as they step out for romantic date - see pics
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal Bhardwaj and Priyanka Chopra have earlier collaborated in films including the 2009 action drama Kaminey, and the 2011 thriller flick 7 Khoon Maaf. The former Miss World will next be seen alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads Of State, helmed by Ilya Naishuller. On the other hand, Vishal Bhardwaj's movie Khufiya was released a couple of days ago on Netflix. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.