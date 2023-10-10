SURPRISE VISIT PRIYANKA CHOPRA DAUGHTER MALTI MARIE AND VISHAL BHARDWAJ MAKE FOR A LOVELY TRIO IN ENDEARING PICTURE

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra often treats her fans by sharing glimpses from her day-to-day life, keeping them updated. The actor is having a great time in the US while also maintaining her Desi roots. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her social media handle and dropped a priceless photo with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas alongside Bollywood film director Vishal Bharadwaj. Priyanka disclosed that the director paid them a surprise visit in the US.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old actor wrote, "@vishalrbhardwaj surprise visit," and attached a heart-eyed emoji. The picture shows Priyanka and Vishal sitting on a golf cart, and Maltie sitting on her mother's lap. Priyanka looked stunning in a black top and matching shorts layered with an orange shirt. Malti twinned with her mom in an orange onesie. Vishal is seen all smiles in his grey shirt paired with dark trousers.

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie spend the day with director Vishal Bhardwaj as he pays 'surprise visit' to the US

Director Vishal Bhardwaj also paid a visit to Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona last year. However, Priyanka stepped back from Sona in August this year and is no longer involved with it.