PRIYANKA CHOPRA TO SHARE SCREEN SPACE WITH JOHN CENA IDRIS ELBA IN NEW ACTION ENTERTAINER

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra has beautifully paved the way for South Asian representation in mainstream roles in Hollywood and helped put India on the global map. Ahead of the global debut of her AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka has bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share the screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.

'Nobody' director Ilya Naishuller is directing a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea, according to reports. Priyanka shared the news with her fans and followers through Instagram. "On to the next...@idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios...Let's gooo," she captioned the post.

The film has been described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run", and the Amazon Studios' project will go on floors in May. The particular announcement left her fans excited. "She is unstoppable. Good luck Priyanka," wrote a social media user. " PeeCee you rocks," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all set for the release of her web series 'Citadel', created by The Russo Brothers of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' fame. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) who belong to a global spy agency called Citadel.

While talking about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me." 'Citadel' will be out on April 28. (With Agency Inputs)

Also read: Citadel premiere: Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Jim Sarbh make heads turn with their fashion sense