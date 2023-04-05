Mumbai: When it comes to ruling the red carpet, global icon Priyanka Chopra tops the list. The Asia Pacific premiere of her international web series 'Citadel' in Mumbai saw Priyanka slaying the red carpet look in a turquoise blue high-slit gown. Actor Jim Sarbh, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show 'Rocket Boys', also put his best fashion foot forward at the event.

For the glam, Priyanka kept her make-up minimal. Her smokey eyes caught the attention. She paired her stunning ensemble with black heels. Priyanka made a stylish entry at the premiere night with her 'Citadel' co-star Richard Madden.

Richard looked dapper in a charcoal grey suit. The duo was all smiles while posing for paps on Tuesday night. On the other hand, for the occasion, Jim's sartorial choice included shades of black in prominence teamed with sea green and crimson. He wore a black coloured t-shirt paired with black pants and broke the colour with a floral -skull print blazer. He rounded up his look with salt and pepper hairdo and light stubble.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also spotted at the screening. She was twinning with her daughter in blue. Evergreen actress Rekha also marked her presence at the special screening of 'Citadel'. Like always she pulled off her saree with grace and her awestruck ada.

Varun Dhawan, who will headline the Indian version of Priyanka's 'Citadel', came for the screening with the creators Raj and DK. Raj and DK are directing the Hindi version of Citadel, which is originally helmed by The Russo Brothers. Celebrities like Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur also posed on the red carpet.

Priyanka and Richard-starrer 'Citadel' will be out on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. Citadel which will see Priyanka stepping into the shoes of an elite spy will tell the story of the eponymous spy agency as it puts together its resources to get back the memories of its agents from across the world after one of its own agents goes rogue. (With agency inputs)

