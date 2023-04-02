Mumbai: Scottish actor Richard Madden arrived in India on Sunday, a day before the Asia-Pacific leg of the promotional campaign for his upcoming series "Citadel" kickstarts here. According to the photographs circulating on social media, the "Game of Thrones" star left from Mumbai's Kalina Airport in the morning. Richard, dressed in black and sunglasses, was accompanied by his security team.

In Prime Video's spy thriller series "Citadel", the 36-year-old actor co-stars with Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as elite intelligence agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. Priyanka, 40, arrived in India on Friday with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The story of "Citadel" follows Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after the independent global spy agency Citadel's fall. Also starring Stanley Tucci, the series will start streaming from April 28. Madden shot to global prominence following his portrayal as Robb Stark in HBO's epic fantasy saga "Game of Thrones". He gained acclaim for his performance as a police officer in the BBC thriller series "Bodyguard", for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in India to attend the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The actor, who made was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her American husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Saturday afternoon, made heads turn at the Ambani event at night.

For the NMACC opening ceremony, PeeCee opted for a see-through dress with a cape. The actor tied her hair in an updo and went with minimal accessories for the night. Priyanka clearly made heads turn at the event with her voguish avatar. (With agency inputs)