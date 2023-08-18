New Delhi: Indian traditional personal computer market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, continued to struggle with a shipment of 3.2 million units in the April-June 2023 quarter, according to data published by International Data Corporation (IDC).

International Data Corporation (IDC) is a global market intelligence and advisory services provider. Despite growing by 5.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, it declined by 15.3 per cent year-on-year in April-June 2023 quarter, IDC said in a release.

In the June quarter, all the product categories declined on a yearly basis. While the volume driver notebook category declined by 18.5 per cent, the desktop category, which had been on a growth trajectory until last quarter, also declined by 7.0 per cent. Both the consumer and commercial segments were in the red, declining by 17.0 per cent and 13.8 per cent on a yearly basis, respectively.

In the previous quarter, around 2.99 million units were being shipped, a decline of 30.1 per cent year-on-year, according to an earlier IDC report. “The education and government segments continued to drive the PC market while the enterprise segment continued to struggle. Government-driven education projects for a few states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu propelled the education segment…,” it said in the release.

Premium notebooks (greater than USD 1,000) declined by 30.7 per cent yearly, primarily due to very limited enterprise orders. However, there was some optimism as the premium notebook category witnessed a strong 39.0 per cent quarterly growth. The online shipment of PCs declined by 15.8 per cent yearly but has started picking up and is expected to do well in the next quarter, it asserted.

“The India consumer PC (personal computer) segment has started showing signs of recovery as market sentiment is improving. Despite a YoY double-digit decline, it clocked a strong double-digit QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) growth. PC vendors successfully ran college campaigns and got good traction. The improved performance of their e-tail channels has also provided much-needed respite to the consumer segment,” said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, at IDC India.

Commenting on the outlook, Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President of Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia and ANZ said the PC market has been sluggish over the last few quarters as enterprises and SMEs have been delaying their procurement.

“However, with import restrictions expected to kick in from November, we expect vendors to push channel inventory in both the consumer and commercial segments. SMEs and enterprises might also fast track their PC procurement anticipating a price increase from November," Singh added, as per the release. (ANI)

